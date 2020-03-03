Sheffield man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Sheffield man accused of shooting a man during an argument in a Florence parking lot Monday has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Florence Police Department.

Casey Balentine, 41, was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police said they responded to the area of W. Dr. Hicks Blvd. and Pine St. after hearing a gunshot around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they reported finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and later transferred to UAB Hospital. Police have not released any details about his health condition.

Investigators said they believe the victim and Balentine had an argument before the shooting. Police found Balentine near the shooting scene and took him into custody.

He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bonds totaling $90,000. The investigation is ongoing, police said.