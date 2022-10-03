SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A road in Sheffield will soon bear the name of Sgt. Nick Risner, a police officer who died in the line of duty last year.

According to a resolution passed by the city, North Jackson Highway from the intersection of Hatch Blvd. to Second Street and Cox Blvd. from Second Street to Avalon Avenue was designed as Sgt. James Nicholas “Nick” Risner Memorial Drive.

The resolution also approved the funds needed to purchase and erect signage.

“Not a day goes by that somebody mentions his, Nick Risner’s name,” said Chief Ricky Terry. “People in the community loved him.”

Risner passed away on October 1, 2021 after a deadly shooting broke out behind Southgate Mall between law enforcement officials and the alleged suspect, Brian Lansing Martin.

“His philosophy was, he didn’t judge his success by how many arrests he made, but by how many people he helped,” said Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley. “And there’s a legacy there we want to honor.”