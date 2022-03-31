SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – All Sheffield City Schools were on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning after gunshots were thought to be heard in the area.

School officials posted on their Facebook page that around 10:20 a.m. there was a report of gunshots in the area behind the Sheffield Rec building. All schools were placed on lockdown at that time and the Sheffield Police Department called.

Sheffield Police gave the all-clear about 20 minutes later and the lockdown was lifted.

The rec building is located across the street on East 19th Avenue from both Sheffield Middle Schools and Sheffield High School.