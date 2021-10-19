Sheffield City Council retires Sgt. Nick Risner’s K-9 Wiske, will live with family

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The family of fallen Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner officially added a new member to their home Monday night.

Sgt. Risner’s K-9 Wiske was formally retired at a Sheffield City Council meeting and will be living with his wife and daughter.

Police Chief Ricky Terry said Wiske had a few more years of service left, but the department and city council agreed it was in the best interest for the K9 to be with the family.

“Sgt. Risner gave his life in service to the city of Sheffield and the citizens of the Shoals area,” Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said. “It was the least we could do to give the dog to his family so the dog can live out its life happily and the family will have something to remind them of Sgt. Risner.”

The Sheffield City Council also passed resolutions recognizing Sgt. Risner’s service to the city and recognizing his service as an organ donor.