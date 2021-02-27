Sheffield City Council approves expenses to improve city’s appearance

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Sheffield City Council is taking steps to improve the overall appearance of the city.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved expenses for refurbishing the city hall directory sign on the front lawn.

The council said a general goal of their current term is to clean up and improve the city’s appearance.

Mayor Steve Stanley said starting with city hall is a step in the right direction as it not only sets a good example but also inspires citizens to do their part.

“That was something that was very important to me in running for mayor is I wanted to make a conservative effort to clean up the city and make it look a lot better and make it more attractive for people to open businesses here and move here to live,” Stanley said.

The mayor said the city is getting estimates on future projects that include repainting the city hall exterior and replacing the roof at the Sheffield Public Library.