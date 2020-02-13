Sheffield business prepares for possible flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Over the past week, heavy rain has fallen across north Alabama and with more expected and the ground already saturated, communities around the Shoals are taking preventative measures to protect themselves from flooding.

On Monday TVA reported that by Wednesday an estimated 2.4 million gallons of water per second would be pushed through Wilson Dam into Pickwick Lake because of increased rainfall. That’s one of the factors causing flooding in areas along the banks of the Tennessee River like McFarland Park in Florence.

In Sheffield, river water is covering most of Riverfront Park which has been closed to the public. Employees at nearby Cypress Moon Studios dealt with similar flooding in February of 2019 and are placing sandbags near the entrance in anticipation for the rising waters.

“It was wild; the water came up to the sandbags and actually, people were fishing right here off the patio,” said Cypress Moon Studios owner Tonya Holly. Holly said in 2015, Cypress Moon was damaged by a tornado and after last year’s flooding, she wants to do anything she can to protect the historic building.

“This building goes back to 1903,” Holly said. “This was the power plant for the area for many, many years until the dams were built, and then it was a naval reserve, and then it was Muscle Shoals Sound for 27 years from 1978 until I bought it in 2005.”

Holly said it’s by the grace of God the water didn’t damage the building last year and she’s hoping for the same outcome with this rain event

TVA has released the Lake Info App that allows users to monitor lake levels and dam and reservoir operations in their area. It can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.