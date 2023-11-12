SHEFFIELD, Ala (WHNT) — After a popular run this October, Colbert County Tourism has announced Sheffield Trolley Tours are returning for two days this December.

The tourism bureau said the the historical journey will be returning to the city on December 10 and 17 beginning each day at 2 p.m. The tours will be led by local historian Jimmy Austin and depart from Sheffield City Hall. Tickets are available for $10 at the Sheffield Public Library.

Colbert County Tourism describes the tour as a two-hour dive through the vibrant local history of Sheffield with Austin as an able guide. Austin said the tours got an overwhelming response in October and December’s tours will also feature many homes with holiday decorations.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the October tours, two additional tours have been scheduled for two Sundays in December,” he said. “The trolley tour will travel the historic area of North Montgomery Avenue and will showcase many homes decorated for the holiday season. The October trolley tours sold out on two of the three dates so I suggest securing tickets from the Sheffield Public Library right away. There will only be 26 tickets sold for each of the two tours. I hope to see you on the trolley in December!”

Colbert County Tourism President and CEO Susann Hamlin said the tours highlight the community’s interest in history while also attracting visitors.

“These events not only attract visitors but also showcase Sheffield as a fantastic place to live,” she said. “The pride our community members feel in our history inspires both locals and out-of-towners to join in, and we anticipate another fantastic turnout for the December Sheffield Trolley Tours.”

Austin said he is grateful to the Colbert County Tourism Office for making the tours possible.

Those interested can contact the Sheffield Public Library at 256-386-5633 to purchase tickets and for more information.