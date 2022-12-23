SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group in Sheffield will host an “alcothon” — or 30 hours of nonstop meetings — to help people during the holidays.

The event begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 and runs until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

One member of the group, speaking with anonymity, told News 19 the holiday season can be especially difficult for those struggling with alcoholism.

“They may be struggling in the moment, you know, battling whether they’re going to take a drink or not,” the member said. “We want to be here. We want the hand of AA to be available.”

The “alcothon” is open to the public and everything shared inside the building is kept completely secret. To contact the group, see their website.

The group is also available via their hotline which is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week at 256-415-7719.