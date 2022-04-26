SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is set to honor fallen officer Sgt. Nick Risner at a law enforcement ceremony on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the Sheffield Police Department, located at 600 North Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield.

Sgt. Nick Risner & K9 Wiske

Sgt. Risner was killed in the line of duty on October 2, 2021, following a pursuit that ended in a shootout with suspect Brian Lansing Martin.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Lieutenant Max Dotson was also injured in the incident.

Lt. Max Dotson

Following Risner’s death, his K9 partner “Wiske” was retired to live with his family.

Marshall will be joined by Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry and other officials to pay tribute to Risner, as well as present Risner’s family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.