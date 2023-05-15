FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a 71-year-old registered sex offender was arrested on May 9 after he was seen attending an event at a Lauderdale County elementary school.

Jimmy Holt was attending an awards ceremony at Rogers Elementary School when an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the school resource officer (SRO) recognized him.

Lauderdale County Lieutenant Investigator James Distefano told News 19 that Holt was there to watch a family member receive an award.

“They checked up here at the office to make sure he was still a registered sex offender, which he was, and they placed him under arrest at that time,” Distefano said.

In 1986, Holt was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl and forced to register as a sex offender. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), offenders are prohibited from coming onto school property.

Distefano said that Holt was recognized by SRO Brad Potts during the event.

“His previous position at the Sheriff’s Department, he actually worked hands-on with the sex offenders as far as registering them and everything, so he recognized Mr. Holt that way,” Distefano said.

Holt was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and issued a $15,000 bond. His first appearance in court is set for July 7.

“He was able to make bond and now it will, just like any other criminal case, it’ll run it’s course through the courts,” Distefano said.