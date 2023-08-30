MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Several businesses at the Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals will be closed until further notice due to ‘an inoperable private fire line.’

Muscle Shoals Fire Department (MSFD) posted about the lack of fire protection at the mall on social media Tuesday evening. However, News 19 was able to get some additional details on the fire line and which businesses were affected on Wednesday.

Fire Marshal Brian Stafford told News 19 that the main fire line was shut off and inoperable due to a break in front of Suite #31. Stafford said the damaged line needs to be repaired before water can be induced back into the system for fire protection.

Here’s a list of affected businesses from Stafford:

Bealls

Boost Mobile

Bracey Cleaning Services

Cato

Game Stop

It’s Fashion

Onemain Financial

Pet Supplies Plus

Tractor Supply

Stafford did say the Fire Marshal’s office was working with store managers at Pet Supplies Plus and Tractor Supply to allow them to feed on-site animals.

There were some businesses that were in close proximity to the Southgate Mall, but they were not affected. Here is a list:

Chick-fil-A

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant

Murphy USA

The Juicy Seafood

Walmart

“On behalf of the City of Muscle Shoals and the Muscle Shoals Fire Department we apologize for any inconvenience that this is causing, and we hope this gets resolved in a timely manner,” Stafford concluded.