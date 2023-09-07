MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Several businesses at Southgate Mall reopened on Tuesday after being closed for a week due to a fire line break.

On August 30, the Muscle Shoals Fire Department (MSFD) warned customers that several businesses at the Southgate Mall would be closed due to an ‘inoperable private fire line.’

Fire Marshal Brian Stafford told News 19 that the main fire line was shut off and inoperable due to a break in front of Suite #31. Stafford said the damaged line needs to be repaired before water can be induced back into the system for fire protection.

The majority of the businesses were able to reopen Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Shawn Malone. A few of the affected businesses were able to open their doors over Labor Day weekend.

Pets Supplies Plus and Tractor Supply were among the affected stores. Stafford said that the Fire Marshal’s office was able to work with managers to make sure any animals on-site were fed and cared for.