SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau will be hosting the Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Tribute Concert on May 4, to pay homage to one of the most prolific artists to come out of Muscle Shoals.

Several renowned artists will be in attendance, such as Darryl Worley, Georgette Jones, Lenny LeBlanc, Bradley Walker and Mark “Muleman” Massey, with Billy Lawson & Wishbone. All of the artists will be performing some of Montgmery’s greatest hits.

“We’re thrilled to have such top-notch talent at The Ritz to celebrate this legendary songwriter. We’re preparing for a capital campaign to renovate this nearly century-old venue, and this high-profile concert allows us to share the beauty and potential of the historic Ritz Theatre with music lovers from across the region,” said Christi Britten, executive director of the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art.

Montgomery is known for his unique talent for playing and writing music that “transcended genres.” He began at a young age, quickly developing a passion for songwriting. Throughout his career, he wrote songs for several county music legends like George Jones, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette.

His talent extended beyond country music, however, and he was equally as skilled across a multitude of genres. Montgomery’s versatility allowed him to collaborate with many different artists across a wide range of styles, inevitably helping to shape the sound of the Muscle Shoals music scene.

“We’re thrilled to host the Peanutt Montgomery Tribute Concert, which honors the legacy of one of Muscle Shoals’ greatest songwriters,” said Susann Hamlin, the president & CEO of Colbert County Tourism. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the unique cultural heritage of our region, and we’re excited to showcase some of the best talents in the industry.”

The concert will be held on May 4, at the Ritz Theatre in Sheffield. The event will begin at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the Tennessee Valley Art Association website.