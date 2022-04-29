MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama senators Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby introduced a bill to reauthorize the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA) on Wednesday.

The MSNHA covers parts of six northwest Alabama counties including Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan. National heritage areas are typically authorized for periods of 15 years before requiring reauthorization.

The MSNHA is set to expire in 2024.

Carolyn Crawford, Director of the MSNHA told News 19 that many people do not have a full appreciation or understanding of the rich history in the area.

“You just start digging into this history and it’s amazing all of the things that happened here and happened around the world because of people here,” Crawford said.

The MSNHA works to share the history and culture of the region. They work with museums and other educational institutions, provide grants for researchers, and organize recreational activities for the public. To learn more you can go to their official website here.