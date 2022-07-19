FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide.

A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder.

Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday.

Officers responded to the 100-block of Quail Run Road around 11:30 p.m. on August 30, 2021. When they arrived, they found Miguel Adame, 19, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, the juvenile was confined at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.