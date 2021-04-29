Search continues for armed & dangerous robbery suspect, could strike again, investigators say

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Law enforcement officials are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators said area businesses should be cautious as the suspect is expected to strike again.

Sunday morning on April 25, surveillance video shows a man walking into the Chevron gas station at Cloverdale and Stony Point Roads in the Underwood-Petersville community of Lauderdale County.



He had his face nearly covered—but not because of coronavirus precautions. He was seen showing a firearm to the gas station clerk and demanded money from the register.



“And told the cashier if he didn’t give him the money that he would kill him,” Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said.



Burbank said this is the first armed robbery in the county in more than a year.



“We’ve made a post on Facebook and we’re starting to get some leads to come in,” Burbank said.



Until the man is caught, Burbank said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He also has a word of caution for area businesses, “Our concern at this point is he may do this again and that somebody may be hurt next time.”



Although his face was covered, Burbank pointed out some identifiable features.



“We were hoping that somebody may recognize the clothing, or the shoes that he’s wearing, or the mask, and if somebody may have seen something in the area around that time of the morning on Sunday—any suspicious vehicles, anything like that,” he said. “We would appreciate it if they’d reach out to us and give us that information.”



If the robber does strike another business, Burbank said, for the safety of the employees, it’s best not to retaliate.



“We encourage all businesses to be on the lookout for anyone acting suspicious,” he said. “If it was to happen to them, just comply with his demands and notify 911 immediately.”



The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7”, 140 pounds, and wears a size 10 in shoes.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685 or use the P3 Tipps app. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.







Still images of robbery suspect from store surveillance video: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office