Search begins for Shoals man reported missing in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The details surrounding Antuawn Sherrod’s disappearance are puzzling to say the least. His family and friends are simply wanting answers and for anyone with information to speak up.

Thursday at 2:08 p.m. was the last Facebook post Harvey Antuawn Sherrod created before a chilling update Sunday morning shortly after 6 a.m. A new post was created on Sherrod’s account but it wasn’t Antuawn who posted it. The author claims to be someone who found Sherrod’s unlocked phone and wallet at the entrance of Spring Park in Tuscumbia. Tuscumbia Police confirmed Sherrod’s family reported him missing.

What’s even stranger than his disappearance, an hour after that Sunday morning Facebook post, Antuawn’s profile photo was changed to an image of the Confederate flag and his cover photo was changed to an image of President Donald Trump.

Even more disturbing, the account continued to post photo comments of Ku Klux Klan members and cartoon monkeys holding bananas.

A search party met Monday at 2 p.m. at Spring Park to see if they could find any clues into Antuawn’s disappearance. A concerned citizen who wishes to only to go by Joyous was one of the organizers.

“We, the community decided that we would like to help as much as possible in finding Mr. Antuawn Sherrod, and so we’re here today to do our own version of a search party along the grounds since this is the area that was indicated that his wallet was found,” said Joyous.

She initially thought whoever was using Antuawn’s account had good intentions.

“So then when I started reading the comments and I saw where the person who was imitating him started saying racially—racial slurs and things that were very demeaning and hurtful I became enraged to the point to where not where I wanted to do anything violent but to the point to where I was like, ‘enough is enough.’ Now it’s time for us to stand up and to put action behind our talk,” said Joyous.

That search party spent about two hours searching around the park. Joyous said they plan to continue in other areas Tuesday.

Anyone with any information into Antuawn’s disappearance is asked to contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 383-3121 or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256)386-8685. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should they lead to an arrest.