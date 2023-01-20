FLORENCE, Ala. (WHN) — The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The new business allows customers to design their own candle holders. You can also choose from over 200 different scents to mix and create your own candle.

Business owner Josh Robertson told News 19 that he wanted to bring something new and exciting to the area.

“It’s a new activity to the Shoals area, and that’s what people has been wanting around here,” Robertson said. “It’s just a unique, family-oriented environment.”

Customers can either wait for their candles to cool, which takes around an hour, or they can have their candles shipped to them the next day. The grand opening will also include food trucks and giveaways.

Customers can make reservations through the Scratchwood Candle Bar website here.