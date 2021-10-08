Schools to release early ahead of Sheffield Police officer’s funeral services

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Some schools in Colbert County will be dismissing early Friday, ahead of funeral services for fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

These schools will be dismissing at 1:45 on Friday, October 8:

Brooks Elementary

Brooks High School Pep rally will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Wilson School

Underwood Elementary

Risner was one of two officers shot in Muscle Shoals last week and was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery. He later died from his injuries.

The second officer, Lt. Max Dotson, was hit in the vest and not seriously injured.

The suspect, Brian Martin, was injured in the shooting and is now out of the hospital and in custody in the Morgan County Jail.

William Clare Mealback Jr. was also fatally shot in the incident.