Scholarship created for Shoals area high school seniors looking to pursue degree in healthcare

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A new scholarship fund is being created that will benefit Shoals area high school seniors looking to pursue a medical degree.

The Syed Scholarship Foundation was created in honor of the late Dr. Faizullah Syed. Starting the foundation was a team effort between members of the Syed family and other community members. Students looking to pursue a career in healthcare are encouraged to apply not only for their own success but to also continue Dr. Syed’s legacy.

“He used to always talk about starting something like that in his lifetime and he never got the chance to,” his son, Fuzlullah Syed said. “We thought that would be a great way to honor my dad and his vision.”

The scholarship is funded through community donations. Students interested can begin applying through an online application in January.

Donations can be mailed to Syed Scholarship Foundation 342 Cox Blvd, Sheffield, AL 35660.