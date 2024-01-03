FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A scheduled water outage is expected to impact parts of Florence until the early afternoon Thursday.

The City of Florence said due to the Galvanized Water Main Replacement Project sections of the city will have a scheduled outage from 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.,

The outage will impact the following sections of Florence:

Eastwood Subdivision (N Leland Drive, Dogwood Drive, Eastwood Drive, & the 4000 block of Peachtree Street)

200 Block of Cox Creek Pkwy S.

100 & 200 Blocks of N. Prairie Street

3801 – 4185 Huntsville Road

302 Cox Creek Pkwy S.

100 N Fulton Street

According to the city, surrounding areas may have low water pressure and possibly dingy water while work continues.