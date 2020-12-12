Santa and Mrs. Claus surprise special needs students with gifts at Florence High School

FLORENCE, Ala. — It’s an annual tradition where Santa Claus brings gifts and interacts with students in the AbleWorks special needs classroom at Florence High School for a Christmas party.

Because of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, that visit couldn’t happen in 2020.

That didn’t sit well with special education teacher Paige Kimbrell, so the school made some calls and were able to find a workaround.

“We were just real upset we couldn’t have Santa come to the classroom and visit so we thought a drive-by Santa would be the best idea,” Kimbrell said. “It would be COVID-friendly and social distancing, yet we’d get to see Santa as we always do.”

Kimbrell said it took some collaborating to come up with the idea.

“My sister does some events and stuff like that and she had heard about this and she’s like, ‘this is great for kids to be able to see Santa and not be right in his face and sitting in his lap,’ so, I just thought that was a great idea and it worked out perfectly so our kids could still have that visit and still have that special time with Santa during the holidays,” Kimbrell said.

As Santa approached with brand-new headphones in tow for the students, Kimbrell said they lit up with joy, and they even had a new title for Mrs. Claus who was there as well.

“They were super excited and of course, they said that Santa’s ‘boss,’ his wife was with him, so they were super excited and just the joy on their face is just priceless,” Kimbrell said.

Kimbrell said this year has been tough on her students and she believes during this time it’s important to have as much normalcy as possible.