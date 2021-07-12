Salvation Army of The Shoals welcomes new captains

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Salvation Army of The Shoals has welcomed new leadership this summer.

Captains Richard and Donna Watts have taken over the roles at the Florence location after Captains Benjamin and Wendy Deuel began a new assignment in Texas.

The Watts previously served at the Decatur Salvation Army for three years before making the move.

Richard said he and Donna are excited to join an already powerful ministry and look forward to helping it continue to grow.

“One of the issues that has been brought to our attention is homelessness; that’s going to be one of our primary focuses and we have our shelter which is one of the tools that we have, and then coordinating with some of our community partners just to see how we can better work together to fight an issue that really affects all of us and requires all of our help,” Richard said.

Watts said one of the first fundraising events under the new leadership will be the annual Walmart Stuff the Bus school supply drive coming up in August.