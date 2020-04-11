Salvation Army of the Shoals offering shelter to homeless ahead of severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Salvation Army of the Shoals did what they could to take in members of the homeless population who were previously camping in tents at Veterans Park in Florence.

Originally, the City of Florence approved a request by the Homeless Care Council to allow those homeless individuals to stay in the park. However, with the threat of severe weather on Sunday, the Salvation Army stepped in to offer necessary shelter at the Center of Hope. This does, however, put the shelter near full capacity. There is an alternative plan in place before severe weather arrives.

“We will put some tents outside and they will camp out outside but of course they will have a chance for showers, meals, laundry, and some break out sessions,” said Captain Wendy Deuel.

Deuel said in the event any warnings are issued, anyone camping outside will be brought inside to shelter in either the Center of Hope or the church building.

Because of the influx of those taking shelter, the Salvation Army is in need of items like bottled water, non-perishable foods, and toiletries. If you’d like to donate, items can be dropped off at the Huntsville Road location each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.