Salvation Army of The Shoals launching registration for 2021 Angel Tree Wednesday

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Salvation Army of The Shoals is launching its Angel Tree registration this week, and it’s returning to the traditional way.

Starting Wednesday, parents and guardians who may need assistance providing gifts this holiday season, will be able to register their “angels” at the Salvation Army office on Huntsville Road in Florence.

In 2020, registration was virtual because of the pandemic, but Captain Donna Watts said this year, the organization will be able to help people in multiple ways.

“We’ve done a little bit more of a hybrid; we’ve got more people that are feeling comfortable going out and doing different things,” Watts said. “We still have our online applications where individuals that feel comfortable doing that way can go and fill out the bulk of their information and then we’ll have a drive-through they can come through and do the verification with us.

The in-person registration goes from Wednesday through Friday of this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.



For individuals who would like to register online, click here, and remember to enter the code, “Shoals21.” There, you will enter your information and your children’s, along with their clothing sizes, three wishes, and three needs.

Watts said individuals who register online must attend a mandatory verification day on Friday, Ocrober 29, anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.