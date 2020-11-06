Salvation Army of the Shoals in need of bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

THE SHOALS, Ala. — An organization known for “doing the most good” is need of some help this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals is looking for bell ringers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Captain Benjamin Deuel said normally this time of year they have a full team, but he believes numbers are lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, The Salvation Army recognizes that red kettle donations are still needed so this year, they’ve started “Operation Rescue Christmas.”

“Just because COVID has hit our nation, just because there’s so many uncertainties, the need has not stopped,” Deuel said. “You’re still going to see our kettles out in front of locations; they’ll look a little different. All of our kettle workers will be wearing masks, they will all be wearing gloves, they all have sanitation supplies.”

The first location in the Shoals where a kettle can be found is at Rural King in Muscle Shoals.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to be a ringer should visit RegisterToRing.com.

For those who would like to get out and donate but can’t, the Salvation Army has also started the virtual red kettle.