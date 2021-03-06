Salvation Army of the Shoals giving out Easter baskets to the community

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Salvation Army of the Shoals is finding a new way to give back to the community just in time for Easter.

For the first time, the organization is giving out Easter baskets to the communities it serves.

Captain Benjamin Deuel said he understands that the pandemic has been hard on families and many Easter events in 2020 didn’t happen.

He said as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, this will be one way to remind people that they are loved.

“We’re actually going to try and work with some of these outside agencies, maybe in more of the rural communities, in communities where maybe they’re not used to getting out to get Angel Tree assistance or get utility and rental assistance, maybe even some people who just can’t get into the Florence or Muscle Shoals area,” Deuel said.

Deuel said the Salvation Army will begin handing out baskets the week before Easter and will update its Facebook page on times and locations.

Workers at the Salvation Army will be purchasing and putting baskets together, but Deuel said donations are more than appreciated.

You can donate individual items that go in a basket or donate preprepared baskets to the office located at 1601 Huntsville Road in Florence. For additional information, call the office at (256) 764-4432.