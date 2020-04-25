Safeplace offering assistance to victims of domestic violence in northwest Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Safeplace is a comprehensive domestic violence program serving Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, and Winston Counties. They offer several other services as well like rent and utility assistance.

Executive Director Rachel Hackworth said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Safeplace has seen a tremendous increase in calls from its current clients.

“This is a terrifying time to be a victim of domestic violence and to be stuck in a home with an abuser without the typical ways that people who are experiencing domestic violence reach out,” Hackworth said.

For some victims, they might have used church or other social gatherings to connect with Safeplace.

“What we want victims to know is that we’re here, we’re available, we’ve got their back, there are emergency protections they can get during this time, and most of all, all of our services are still open and available,” Hackworth said.

To get that message out, Safeplace is using a creative method. They’re asking businesses that are still open to hang flyers, hoping that those who need help can still find it. Hackworth said hanging them in frequently shopped areas like grocery stores and restaurants could help tremendously. She said we’re already dealing with one crisis and there’s no reason anyone should have to suffer through another.

To learn more about Safeplace visit their website. See below if you would like to print the flyer to display in your business.