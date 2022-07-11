TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The 26th Annual Saddle Up For St. Jude Festival will launch in Tuscumbia on Thursday.

The annual festival is a three-day event that features a horse-riding trail over 300 miles long, multiple concerts, and other family-friendly activities.

Event co-organizer and host Jimmy Gardiner told News 19 that the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is one of the best charities to support, and he always looks forward to hosting this event.

“St. Jude doesn’t charge anyone for treatment,” Gardiner said. “They provide gas money, they provide hotel money, everything, so that they can concentrate on taking care of their kid.”

Gardiner later said that they have raised over $2.7 million over the last 25 years through this event.

The festival will be held on Gardiner Farms from July 14-16. Admission is $20 on Thursday and Friday, and $40 on Saturday. A weekend pass is $60.

Headliners each night perform at 8:30 pm, with Shenandoah on Thursday and Darryl Worley on Friday. Saturday’s music will start at 11:00 am with the live auction at 3:00 pm. Saturday’s headliners are the “Roots & Boots Tour” featuring Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw.

To find tickets for this event, you can go to the Saddle Up For St. Jude website here.