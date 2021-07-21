Saddle-Up for St. Jude exceeds goal, raising more than $350,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The numbers are in and Saddle Up for St. Jude exceeded its goal for this year’s fundraiser.

Proceeds from the three-day trail ride and concert came in at around $350,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Event host Jimmy Gardiner said the initial goal was only $250,000. He said the outpouring of generosity and support from the community has him even more hopeful for the years to come.

“It’s just a blessing and it just encourages you about people in general and it just encourages you to press on and just keep growing the event,” Gardiner said.

2021 was the 25th year for the event. Gardiner said adding this year’s total brings the overall amount raised to nearly $3 million.