Russellville woman dies in crash, child taken to the hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A Russellville woman was killed and a child was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Friday afternoon.

Beverly D. Ayers, 64, was killed when the 2019 Nissan Rogue she was driving was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Timothy Graham, 41, of Golden, Miss.

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. on AL-24 near the 18-mile marker, approximately five miles west of Russellville.

A child was also injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Nothing further was available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.