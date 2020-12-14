Russellville nursing home planning to receive COVID-19 vaccine soon

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Burns Nursing Home in Russellville will be getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within the next couple of weeks.

The nation and state of Alabama have been waiting on COVID-19 vaccine approval for months, and as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just announced, some of those shipments could be received as early as next week.

Burns Nursing Home has gotten the call that they’ll be receiving it soon.

Facility Administrator Cam DeArmans didn’t think his facility would receive a shipment so quick.

“We had to turn in about how many we would need, and we told them approximately 50 residents and approximately 80 employees, but you know, it’s day to day how many we do actually need or have. I think that they set aside maybe 150 for our facility,” DeArmans said.

In a statement, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said, “(ADPH) expects to receive its first allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early next week. Pfizer COVID 19 vaccines will be shipped directly to hospitals pre-identified by the ADPH.”

DeArmans is waiting on a final date of when it will be received at his facility.

“It isn’t specific, but the first that we might receive it is December 28, but it could be up to seven days after that and they will call us when they know exactly what date it’ll be.”

The vaccine will be stored at a nearby pharmacy where those who distribute the vaccine will be trained in proper procedure and protocol of the vaccine administration.

“They will train somebody at our facility so that if at a further date, if we need somebody else to be able to receive the vaccine, we will be able to administer it at that time. We will order one and it will come to their pharmacy.”

He added that any new patient or employee to enter the facility will be receiving the vaccine.