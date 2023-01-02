RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several weather sirens are out of commission in Russellville ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat.
According to a social media post from the Russellville Fire Department, multiple weather sirens aren’t working due to “technical problems.” Those include the sirens at:
• North Jackson Avenue and Icy Road
• Russellville High School
• Underwood Road and Joann Avenue
• Coffee Avenue and Madison Street
• West Lawrence Street and Edwards Drive
• Hamilton Street
