RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several weather sirens are out of commission in Russellville ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat.

According to a social media post from the Russellville Fire Department, multiple weather sirens aren’t working due to “technical problems.” Those include the sirens at:

• North Jackson Avenue and Icy Road

• Russellville High School

• Underwood Road and Joann Avenue

• Coffee Avenue and Madison Street

• West Lawrence Street and Edwards Drive

• Hamilton Street

News 19’s Weather Authority team is monitoring the potential for severe storms Tuesday. Read the full forecast here.