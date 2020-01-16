Runaway trailer causes traffic tie up on Florence bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - A utility trailer came loose from a truck on the Singing River Bridge Thursday morning, causing some scary moments for drivers.

The trailer crashed through the fence on the side of the bridge and went over the side of the barrier, leaving it dangling above the Tennessee River.

Traffic was tied up on the bridge while the trailer was removed. Crews said the bridge was not damaged and the Alabama Department of Transportation was working with a contractor to replace the damaged fence.

Florence and Muscle Shoals police both responded to the scene.