ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man suspected of a shooting in Rogersville who fled from the scene is now in custody, according to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson.

James Daniel Tucker, 49, was arrested Monday evening in Limestone County on Little Elk Road and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

According to Chief Hudson, officers responded to a call on May 18 about a domestic dispute which had allegedly turned violent. The call came in from the area of County Road 70 and County Road 562 at about 5:07 p.m.

A man had been shot on the right side of his face, but according to Hudson, he is expected to recover.

Chief Hudson said Tucker ran away from the scene and hid in a nearby home. Authorities sent a robot into the home to search for Tucker, but could not find him.

Hudson added that they had gotten a lot of tips about Tucker’s whereabouts over the last few days and had several close calls with locating him throughout the day Monday.

“We’ve been about missing him all day,” Hudson said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team assisted the RPD with the search for the suspect the night of the shooting.