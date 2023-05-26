LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed that a Rogersville man has died following a car wreck Thursday night that left four others, including three children, injured.

Douglas Burchell, 78, was critically injured when the 1996 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle on U.S. 72 near the 49-mile marker, near Elgin, in Lauderdale County, according to ALEA.

Burchell was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where officials said he succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital on May 26.

A woman involved in the wreck was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for her injuries, while three children who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALEA is continuing to investigate what led to the crash.