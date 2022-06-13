FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man facing more than 300 counts of child pornography-related charges will go to the trial this week.

49-year-old Michael Joseph Newell was indicted in 2019 with 152 counts of production of child pornography and 152 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said that he created explicit videos of an 11-year-old girl until December of 2017. Those videos were later found during a forensic analysis of Newell’s computer and other equipment.

Newell will finally go to trial on Tuesday, June 13 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sergeant James DiStefano, the lead investigator, and an officer with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, told News 19 that Newell could be facing 20 years or more for each of his charges.

“Just one count of production, if you’re found guilty, the judge can sentence you to 20 years,” DiStefano said. “He could be facing several hundred years if he’s found guilty and the judge chooses to sentence him to all of that.”

Newell is currently set to face trial at 9:00 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He is currently held at the Lauderdale County Jail.