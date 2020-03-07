Rogersville firefighter injured fighting house fire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Rogersville firefighter was injured in a house fire on Friday night.

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Alabama Highway 207 on Friday.

Captain Taylor Siniard was hit by a collapsing ceiling while inside the house, according to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.

The department said Captain Siniard was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center with a back injury and concussion.

“Please keep Captain Siniard in your thoughts and prayers,” said the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The department said the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, Center Star Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Police Department, and Shoals EMS responded to the scene.

