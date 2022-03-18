ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One firefighter in Rogersville was injured while fighting a house fire late Thursday evening, according to the volunteer department’s Facebook page.

Crews were called out to a structure fire around 7:43 p.m. Numerous rescue and fire engines answered the call and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries to those that own the property, though one firefighter was injured when they came into contact with an electrical line while battling the blaze.

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department says Engine 15A, Rescue 15, Tanker 15, Truck 15 and Special Response 15 responded. Agencies that came out to assist in the call included an Anderson Tanker, Elgin Tanker, Center Star Tanker, Rogersville Police Department, Shoals EMS and Florence Electric.

News 19 has reached out to the Rogersville VFD for comment regarding the cause of the fire.