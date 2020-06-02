Rogersville Fire Department hosting Wednesday afternoon blood drive Shoals by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Jun 2, 2020 / 10:55 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2020 / 10:55 AM CDT The hand of a blood donor squeezing a medical rubber ball ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Roll up those sleeves! The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department will host a blood drive Wednesday, June 3. From noon-5 p.m., the department will be open and accepting donors, which the department says are much needed. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction