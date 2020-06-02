Rogersville Fire Department hosting Wednesday afternoon blood drive

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Roll up those sleeves!

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department will host a blood drive Wednesday, June 3.

From noon-5 p.m., the department will be open and accepting donors, which the department says are much needed.

