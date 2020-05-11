Rogersville chiropractor, gym owner charged with violating stay at home order

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – The attorney for a Lauderdale County chiropractor and gym owner calls a charge of violating the state’s coronavirus health order is unconstitutional.

Doctor Aric Butler owns Doc’s Gym and Family Chiropractic in Rogersville. According to our news partners at AL.com, he’s accused of opening his gym in violation of the stay at home order.

Butler was arrested on May 1; gyms were not allowed to open at the time. His attorney says Butler was seeing patients but the gym was not open.

Butler pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for July 30th.