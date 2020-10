FLORENCE, Ala. – Students at Rogers High School will be attending class virtually for 10 days.

According to Principal Jamie Burks, the decision, announced Thursday, came after several students and staff went under quarantine.

The virtual instruction mandate applies to students only – staff and faculty not in quarantine will report to work as normal.

Extracurricular activities have been suspended as well.

Free meals will be distributed to students on Thursdays between 1 and 2 p.m.