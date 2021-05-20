Roger Hawkins, drummer for Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section “The Swampers” has died

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Roger Hawkins, drummer for Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, often called “The Swampers,” has died, according to our news partners AL.com.

Hawkins was one of the most influential, and accomplished drummers in American music history. He was 75.

Hawkins was a member of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the studio musicians better known as The Swampers, thanks to being immortalized in the lyrics to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Southern-rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Muscle Shoals Music Foundation confirmed Hawkins’ death to AL.com. In recent years, Hawkins suffered from multiple health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Hawkins died after an extended illness.

Roger Hawkins’ passing leaves bassist David Hood as last surviving member of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

Roger was a hero of mine and we’ll all miss him. The music we love wouldn’t sound the same if he’d never shared his gift with all of us. https://t.co/47yu5Sv0kk — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 20, 2021

A giant has left us. This is a monumental loss for the Shoals community and the global drum community. RIP Roger. https://t.co/5I7q0eUHJA — Reed Watson (@reedtwatson) May 20, 2021