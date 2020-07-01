River Bottom Grille by Stanfield’s in Florence to remain closed while employees await COVID-19 test results

Most tests for the new strain of coronavirus involve taking a swab sample for analysis

FLORENCE, Ala. — Staff at a Florence restaurant were tested for COVID-19 after some employees began showing symptoms for the virus, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

River Bottom Grille by Stanfield’s announced Monday the restaurant would remain closed while employees awaited results. Three employees reportedly began having symptoms.

River Bottom Grille said they have had one employee test positive for the virus.

As you know, we closed this weekend to perform some much needed maintenance on our building and equipment. Now that we have more information, we would like to share that we chose this weekend for maintenance because we had three employees who began having symptoms of COVID-19 at home.

We proactively made the decision to close until we knew what we were dealing with. We have only had one employee test positive, and many have tested negative.

The health and safety of our employees and customers will always be our first priority. In these difficult days, we want to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem, so we will remain closed until we get test results back on our entire staff. Stay tuned for more updates.

Thank you for your love and support, and we look forward to seeing you when we can safely serve you!

