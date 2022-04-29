SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Get ready for the Ritz Theatre’s upcoming theatre season with four nights of film screenings showcasing some of the best movie musicals.

Tickets to each of the four screenings will be $10 each, or $30 for a pass to all the films. Doors open each night at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The film series will follow this schedule:

May 5: Les Miserables

Les Miserables May 12: Chicago

Chicago May 19: Phantom of the Opera

Phantom of the Opera May 26: Rent

To buy tickets to the event, visit tennesseevalleyarts.org or get them at the door.