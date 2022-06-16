SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Ritz Theatre will travel back in time next month to ring in their upcoming 2022-23 season.

The theatre will host a 1920s-themed party on Friday, July 1 entitled “Return to the Ritz.” The event begins at 7 p.m.

The Ritz Theatre was founded in 1927 as a venue for silent movies. It was renovated in 1985 by the Tennessee Valley Art Association in an effort to create a space for the organization’s performing arts program. It is located at 111 Third Street in Sheffield.

The fundraiser will feature a speakeasy, silent film screening, a performances from the cast of the jazz-age musical “The Drowsy Chaperone.” A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets cost $15 for admission and light hors d’oeuvres. To purchase tickets, click here.