Ricatoni’s Italian Grill installs new service window to better serve customers

FLORENCE, Ala. — Businesses nationwide are adjusting how they operate in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19

In downtown Florence, Ricatoni’s Italian Grill is taking an extra step and renovating. The restaurant installed a new service window for carryout customers. Restaurant employees say the new window creates a barrier that minimizes the risk of spreading COVID-19 and maximizes safety.

“It’s going really, really well,” said owner Rick Elliott. “We’ve been blessed; the challenge for us is to help as many employees as we possibly can and also provide a service to the community.

Ricatoni’s is offering family packs of classic dishes like ravioli, lasagna, spaghetti, and chicken alfredo. A $25 pack feeds 4 while a $60 pack feeds 12. If you choose not to enter the restaurant, they have curbside pick up as well.

Ricatoni’s can be reached at (256) 718-1002