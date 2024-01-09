SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation are investing in STEM education in the Shoals.

Representatives with TVA joined students of The Rescue Me Project (RMP) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the new STEM center.

The $1.1 million grant will provide the center with six Chromebooks, a tech tub to store computers, a 3D printer, and more STEM-related equipment.

“The quality of life we have in North Alabama, it takes partnership, investment, and a view for the future…and that’s exactly what they’re doing here at The Rescue Me Project,” TVA Southern Regional Vice President Jared Mitchem said. “So, the kids who are here in the STEM lab are picking up skills and learning things that they’ll be able to apply on the job someday. They’ll be able to do things we haven’t even imagined yet.”

Student Angelina Jones says she’s had the opportunity to do some work in the lab already and is excited to continue learning with her peers.

“When I first saw it, I was excited because I didn’t know how to do this. When I started doing it, I felt like I wasn’t going to do good at this…but then I started getting better at it!” exclaimed Jones.

RMP Founder/President Dewayne Malone says this center will serve as another tool to reach his students.

“We’re grateful because the community has come and gotten involved with The Rescue Me Project for so many years,” Malone said. “To be able to take it to another level with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and TVA…for them to invest and be a part of this STEM lab and bring it to us…it’s been a huge blessing to us and the students are excited for it as well.”

Students will have an opportunity to participate in the annual STEM challenge, a national competition hosted by the Ripken Foundation.