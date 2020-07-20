Reward offered in unsolved 2017 Colbert County murder

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward in an unsolved stabbing death at a Colbert County home in 2017.

The money is being offered up for the arrest and conviction of whoever killed John Edward Johnson at his home on Bainbridge Loop in eastern Colbert County.

Johnson, 69, was found stabbed to death in the home in December 2017.

If you have any information, contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741 or Colbert County District Attorney’s Office at 256-386-8520.