FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A beloved mounted horse that retired from the Florence Police Department in December died on Tuesday.

In a social media post, police say the horse, named Shorty, passed away at the age of 26 on Tuesday, January 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Florence Police Department announces the passing of retired mounted police horse, Shorty,” the post read. “During his time in service, Shorty was fearless, selfless, and reliable. [He] was the boss of the herd on-and-off duty.”

(Florence Police Department) (Florence Police Department) (Florence Police Department)

Shorty was donated to the mounted unit in 2009.

“Shorty was known for taking care of business when needed but also falling asleep while getting attention and love from the First Friday attendees,” the post continued.

(Florence Police Department) (Florence Police Department)

During his tenure, Shorty earned the moniker of a “bomb proof” horse. He was trained in obstacles, search and rescue, and crowd control. He had many riders of the years, but his most assigned partners were Officer Lee Smith and Det. Brian Berry.

“Thank you Shorty for your years of service,” the post concluded. “You are greatly missed.”